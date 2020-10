Brandon L. Bettelyoun

PINE RIDGE | Brandon Lee Bettelyoun, 38, died Oct 12, 2020.

Two-night wake services begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the TNT Building in Wanblee, with 7 p.m. evening prayers.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, at the TNT Building. Burial will be at Gethsemane Episcopal Cemetery in Wanblee.