Jimmy L. Henrichsen

RAPID CITY | Jimmy passed away on Oct. 14, 2020 in Rapid City. He was born on Feb. 6, 1942 in New Underwood to Harry and Vivian (Johnson) Henrichsen.

He is survived by his wife, Linda K. Henrichsen of Rapid City and two pets, Zoe and Abby; son, Leith Little of Grand Junction, CO; granddaughter, Harley Najera of Craig, CO; two great-granddaughters, Mia and Aliyah; and daughter, Danielle Little of Estacada, OR. He is survived by siblings: sister, Jeani Withington of Hilo, Hawaii, and brothers, John Henrichsen (Sue Henrichsen) of Rapid City and Jerry Henrichsen (Vicki Henrichsen) of Hermosa; sister-in law, Anita Henrichsen; and 16 nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Harry and Vivian Henrichsen and his brother, Fay Henrichsen.

Jimmy lived in Rapid City and graduated from Rapid City High School in 1961. He met his wife in Denver and they married on March 15, 1986 in Rapid City.

An esteemed resident of Rapid City, he leaves behind his logging family and will be well missed in the Black Hills.

Jimmy was a quiet, calm, gentle soul with a work ethic of an ox. He enjoyed nature and found peace within the Hills -- he always said "not a bad office". He loved watching the sunrise and will be remembered daily by many not only family but many friends. He had a love for "old school ways" and never really understood the new ways of being, which was a charming quality he carried with him through life. His hobby was spending hours tinkering on his truck and visiting with his friends. He was a member of both the South Dakota Trucking Association (SDTA) and in 2018 received recognition of 55 years of dedicated service and the Black Hills Log Haulers Association.

The family has decided on a Celebration of Life in the summer of 2021 (date to be announced).

