Bob Totton

MURDO | Bob Totton, 94, died Oct. 16, 2020.

Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Messiah Lutheran Church, with prayer services at 6 p.m..

Private burial will be on Thursday, Oct. 22, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip