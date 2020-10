Nellie I. Goodell

PARKSTON | Nellie Inez Goodell, 90, died Oct. 16, 2020.

Services will be at 11 a.m. CDT today at the Congregational Church, with visitation one hour prior.

Burial will be at 1 p.m. MDT on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City.

Koehn Bros. Funeral Home