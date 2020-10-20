Menu
Cheryl Kjar

RAPID CITY | Cheryl Kjar, 90, formerly of Pierre, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family.

Cheryl was born on August 24, 1930 to Lawrence and Hazel (Johnson) Jackson in Webster, SD.

She married James Kjar and to this union were born two children: Craig (Carol) Kjar and Cathy (Steve Schwafel) Kjar, all of Rapid City.

Private family graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Memorial Church and mailed to the family in care of Craig Kjar, 3213 W Main St, PMB 205, Rapid City, SD 57702-2314.

Condolences may be conveyed to Cheryl's family and a full life story will be available at feigumfh.com


Published by Rapid City Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
