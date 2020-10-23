Wilbur Lerew

MILLER | Wilbur Lerew, 93, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at the Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital in Miller.

Wilbur was born Sept. 11, 1927 in Faulkton to Marie (Price) and Bert Lerew. He attended school in Faulkton until he was needed on the family farm. He worked alongside his parents until their passing.

The love of his life, Sharlee Newman, came into his life and they were married Oct. 4, 1958. Sharlee brought a son, Donald Ole Bidwell to the marriage and together they had two sons, Wilbur Jr. and Bert. The family had a full and exciting life living on their family farm north of Miller until the two younger boys were in high school. Wilbur retired from farming and they moved to Miller in the Fall of 1977.

In his spare time, he enjoyed going to auctions, hunting pheasants, playing cards, camping, and traveling the country. Sharlee passed away Feb. 17, 2003. Wilbur missed her every day. Wilbur continued to live in Miller and continued playing cards until his passing.

He is survived by his two sons, Wilbur, Jr. "Bill" (Sheila) Lerew of Rapid City and Bert Edmond Lerew of Miller; five grandsons: Donald Jr. and Chad Bidwell, Edward Fladd, and Jeremiah and Jason Alderink; numerous great-grandchildren; and one brother, Vernon Lerew.

Wilbur was preceded in death by his wife, Sharlee Lerew; parents; son and daughter-in-law, Donald Ole (Linda Switzerberg) Bidwell; infant brother, Ben; brothers, Ted and Orville Lerew; and sisters, Jane Lerew, Rose Maurer, Edna Mae Lerew, and LaVerne Barton.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m CDT on, Monday, Oct. 26, at G.A.R. Cemetery in Miller, with Pastor Teresa Whetsel officiating.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Wilbur's arrangements. Visit familyfuneralhome.net