Thelma M. Davis

SPEARFISH | Thelma Mae Davis died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at the age of 107.

Thelma was born Jan. 11, 1913 to Luther and Kate (Kennedy) Hill at her grandmother's home in Gonzales, Texas. Soon after her birth she returned with her parents to their farm near Vale, SD.

In her childhood the family moved from the "Gumbo Prairie Home" to the "Greenly Place" which her dad bought that year. Times were hard for the family and the years were lean. Her father changed from raising cattle to sheep to save the farm, they irrigated on the farm and all four children worked hard to save the farm.

Thelma spent her first eight years in rural schools, Empire and North Highland. She attended Newell High School for three years and graduated from Spearfish High School in 1932. The following year she attended Spearfish Normal earning her one-year teaching certificate. She taught in rural schools for several years.

She married Ora McCright and to this union four children were born: Sherry Kay, Michael Wayne, Linda Lea and Leo Dean. To supplement their income, she returned to teaching and during the summer months she would attend Spearfish Normal to receive her two-year teaching certificate. Thelma continued to attend school until she earned a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1964. She taught in White River and Spearfish, mostly the third grade until her retirement in 1976.

Following her retirement, she traveled to Dakar, Africa to visit her daughter Linda and granddaughter, Teri. Linda was teaching first and second grade to the only English-speaking school in the area. The following year she traveled to the Philippines with Reverend Grace Huck. They visited Harris Memorial College where Reverend Huck taught for many years and also where she is honored by having a dormitory named after her.

In 1955, Ora and Thelma divorced. She moved to Spearfish with Linda and Leo, where she purchased a home with the help of her father. During this time she taught several summers for the college training student teachers.

In 1988, Thelma married Charles T. Davis and the couple made their home in Lead. They enjoyed many traveling, venturing to China, Germany, Holland, Scotland, England, Whales, Greece and many more. They also enjoyed metal detecting, fishing and exploring the Black Hills. Following Chuck's death in 1998, she moved in with her daughter Sherry for eight years before settling in an apartment at the Hickory House in Spearfish, then spending time at Serenity Corner, Judy's Assisted Living in Belle Fourche and her final years at Rolling Hills Healthcare Center.

Thelma was a member of the United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, a member of the Eastern Star since 1935, a past Guardian for Job's Daughters, past president of the Annie Tallent Club, a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a recipient of the Teacher of the Year Award, a member of the Ten Square Club. She was still making toothbrush rugs up to the age of 102, and was featured in the book "If I Live To Be 100" by Paul Mobley and Allison Milionis.

Thelma is survived by her children: Sherry K. Petera, Michael W. McCright, Linda L. Roberts and Leo D. McCright; grandchildren: Velda (Tim) Gunderson, Roberta (Pat) Sigler, Judith Petera, Anita Easton, Nathan McCright, Teri (Scot) Bolte and Joshua and Jacob McCright; great-grandchildren, Mike Johnson, Marlene Crawford, Jesse Murrow, Kelli and Marina Cleveland, Nigel and Stella Easton, Jerrett, Zachary and Ramie Gibson and Gabriel McCright; and great-great-grandchildren: Tyler and Hayden Johnson and Darion and Adrianna Crawford and Grayson Cleveland.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Norman Hill, Eva Clark and Preston "Buster" Hill; and several nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes her body was donated to the USD Body Donation Program in Vermillion, SD.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish.