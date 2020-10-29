Ethel C. Gibbons

RAPID CITY | We lost our mother Ethel Catherine Gibbons of 97 years to natural causes on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at home.

Ethel was born on Feb. 15, 1923 in Chamberlain to Lee W. and Catherine E. (Duvall) Rose.

She is survived by her children: Joe (Judy) Gibbons, Kenneth (Linda) Gibbons, Jack Gibbons, and Barbara "Kaity" Parks; her brother, Roy Rose; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Ethel was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter-in-law, Linda (Roberts) Gibbons; and sister-in-law, Dolly Rose.

Private family interment will take place at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Online condolences can be left at osheimschmidt.com