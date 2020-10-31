Jerome 'Jerry' Benson

RAPID CITY | Jerome "Jerry" Benson, 89, passed away on Oct. 28, 2020. Jerry was born Aug. 17, 1931 in Oshkosh, WI, to Granville O. and Mary (McLean) Benson. His sister, Mary Lou, soon joined the family. They moved to Rapid City around 1936.

Jerry attended Wilson Grade School and Rapid City High School, graduating in 1949. In March of 1951, Jerry joined the Army. He served in Hawaii (basic training), Japan, and Korea with the 5th RCT Unit. He was honorably discharged in December 1953. He attended University of Wisconsin, graduating in 1957 with a degree in Accounting. Wanting to live in Rapid City, he went to work for S.S. Schouweiler, CPA.

Jerry enjoyed working with many individuals in the western South Dakota area. The S.S. Schouweiler firm later became Ketel, Thorstenson, CPA Firm. Jerry was a partner in the firm for many years until he retired in 2002.

He married Jennie Parsons Lendecker in August 1961. They had many wonderful years together. They have four children: Jack, Julie, Joel and Jacob. They also have eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In 1964, Jerry and "Bud" Thorstenson decided to get some exercise away from the desk. They purchased a small acreage in the Nemo area. This friendship continued on until Bud's death, and provided them exercise, fresh air, and the close friendship they had intended, along with a love of the Black Hills of SD.

Preceding Jerry in death were his parents, Ben and Mary Benson; his sister, Mary Lou Fowler; and special friends, Dick and Bessie (Johny) Braithwaite.

Survivors include: wife of 59 years Jennie Benson, Jack R. Benson of Rapid City, SD; Julie (Jim) Wilber of Rapid City, SD, and their children, Jennifer (Jon) Sato and daughters Adeline and Charlotte of Laverne, CA; Madeline Wilber, Missoula, MT; Joel (Leigh) Benson, and their children Jade and Owen Benson of Nederland, CO; Jacob (Jennifer) Benson, and their children Jessica, Riley, Tucker and Holly Benson of Rapid City, SD; brother-in-law Aubrey Fowler of Madison, WI; and many nieces and nephews from both sides of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Hospice House or the charity of your choice.

A private family committal service at the Black Hills National Cemetery will be held at a later date.