Lorraine Morris

STURGIS | An honest to goodness Rosie the Riveter. A fan of Liberace, Elvis, Roy Orbison, and Conway Twitty. An aficionado of All-Star Wrestling and game shows. A person who savored a glass of red wine and a slice of pizza on her birthday. A brutally honest person who said what she thought, many times to the chagrin of her family. A self-taught musician who could play the guitar, the accordion, and the harmonica and was accomplished enough to play at the ND State Fair. A connoisseur of glazed donuts and BLTs (leave the mayo in the jar). A baker of perhaps the best lemon meringue pies known to man. A beauty pageant winner. A person who hated wind, no matter the velocity, and a lover of scarves. A Gin Rummy player with mad skills.

Sadly, all of these are now gone with the passing of Lorraine Morris, 96, on Oct. 24, 2020. She was born on Dec. 1, 1923 in Max, ND to Ukrainian immigrants, Daisy (Bonenko) and Mike Levchenko. Her parents carved out a living on their homestead in Douglas, ND for them and their seven children; Ida, Olga, Mary, Emma, Francis, Laverne, and Lorraine. It was a life of hard work and required all family members to do their share. This upbringing would serve Lorraine well in her later life. It was this agricultural background that fostered her love and respect for animals for the rest of her life. She passed this passion on to her children. They all have personal stories about her compassion for pets and wildlife.

She attended school in Douglas until her high school years. She then attended Minot High School. She was an accomplished student and graduated from high school with honors at 16.

Shortly after her high school graduation, she bravely moved to Tacoma, WA to stay with her sisters, Olga and Emma. After her arrival, she looked for work. She held a variety of jobs. She was employed in a candy factory, a restaurant, a ladies shop where she developed a penchant for shoes and purses, and a chair factory.

She eventually moved to Spokane where Lorraine proudly went to work for Boeing as a riveter on the wings of the famous B17 bombers. Her family was very proud of her Rosie the Riveter experience, and, rightfully, so was she.

In 1947, she married Joseph Morris, an army soldier stationed at Ft. Lewis, WA. After they married, they moved to Philadelphia, and then to Washington, DC. While they were "Back East", Joe and Lorraine had four children, Karen, Henry, Donna, and Kathy.

In 1959, they moved to Minot, ND. As circumstances would have it, Lorraine became a single mother. It was a difficult time for her and her children, but Lorraine's experience during her formative years on the farm aided her in coping. For a time, the family lived in a converted box car. There was no running water, and she tended a coal furnace during the cold winters. She made many sacrifices to feed and clothe her four young children. Lorraine persevered, and eventually, the children's father came back into their lives and provided the family support and the comforts of a nice home. All her children have had successful lives.

In 1970, Lorraine moved to Rapid City with the youngest child, Kathy. In 1972, she and Kathy lost everything in a flood that devastated the city.

Eventually, failing health forced her to move to assisted living. She moved to the Sturgis Regional Care Center where she lived at the time of her passing. In her nine years at Sturgis Regional Care, Lorraine was always happy to see the staff. She loved getting and giving hugs.

May she rest in peace.

She is survived by Karen (Albee) Allstadt and their children, Kristin and Robin; Donna (Dana) Gibbs and their children, Brian and Laura; Kathy (Mike) Maguire and their children, Courtney, Colin, and Carrie.

Lorraine had nine great grandchildren. They are Benny, Will, Zayden, Callum, Ava, Charlie, Rylee, Joseph and Thomas.

Her son Henry preceded her in death. His children are Christian, Arian and Donovan.

Private family services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Kirk Funeral Home with Father Adam Hofer officiating. A public livestream of the service will be offered on the Kirk Funeral Home website. Private burial will be held at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

