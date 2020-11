James M. Harrison

STURGIS | James Milford "Jim" Harrison, 79, died Oct. 30, 2020, due to an auto accident.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Memorial services will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, on the Kinkade Funeral Chapel Facebook Page.

Inurnment will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery in the Spring.