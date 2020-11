Leo J. Hagenson

HOT SPRINGS | Leo J. Hagenson, 98, died Nov. 2, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Vigil services will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, at the church. Burial will be at the Cold Springs Cemetery in Pringle.

Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home