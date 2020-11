Ronelle M. Sanchez

LAKEWOOD, Colo. | Ronelle Marie Sanchez, 35, died Oct. 26, 2020.

Wake services begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Woyatan Lutheran Church in Rapid City, S.D.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, at the church. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, S.D.