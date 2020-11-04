David A. Smith

HESSTON, Kan. | David "Dave" A. Smith, 69, formerly of Faith, SD and Arvada, CO, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Schowalter Villa in Hesston. He was a retired industrial electrical & mechanical maintenance technician.

He was born on July 6, 1951, in Rolette, ND, the son of Ronald Dale and Cecilia Barbara (Hager) Smith. David graduated from Lead High School (Lead, SD) in 1969.

David served in the United States Navy from 1971 to 1977. Serving on the USS Enterprise, he was a nuclear propulsion plant operator and machinist mate.

David was united in marriage to Deborah Alexander on March 26, 1977. This union was blessed with two daughters, Deanna and Danielle. On Sept. 6, 1997, he married Sharon L. (Keehn) Baughman in Golden, CO.

He attended Garden Community Church in Moundridge, KS.

Survivors include: his loving wife, Sharon of Hesston, KS; two daughters, Deanna Saindon (Jared) of Thornton, CO and Danielle Vigil (Juan) of Thornton, CO; four step-children, Susan Yingling of Oklahoma City, OK, Aric Baughman (Jessica) of Derby, KS, Leah Alvarez (Anthony) of Wichita, KS, and Carrie Knickrehm (Lonny) of Derby, KS; six siblings, Michael Smith (Geraldine) of Olean, NY, Geraldine Smith of Rapid City, SD, Karen Armock (John) of Byron Center, MI, Pamela Damveld (Tom) of Wayland, MI, Keith Smith (Cindy) of Aurora, CO, and Janette Shippy (Todd) of Colome, SD; one grandson; 13 step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Cecilia Smith.

A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Garden Community Church in Moundridge, KS. Inurnment, with Military Honors will follow at Garden Community Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to Schowalter Villa in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.