Wayne L. Johnson

RAPID CITY | Wayne L. Johnson, 90, passed away Oct. 30, 2020.

He was a longtime resident at Westhills Village.

Wayne served in the U.S. Army and was educated at Northern State College, Aberdeen.

He was involved in real estate development and various successful business endeavors in Keystone and Rapid City.

Preceding Wayne in death was his wife, Gloria in 1996. Survivors include his children, Paul (Karen), Tracy and Jennifer (Jim Galbraith), all of Rapid City. Wayne had five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Private family graveside services to be held at Mountain View Cemetery.

Kirk Funeral Home is charge of arrangements.