Frank Mosset

Frank Mosset

MESA, Ariz. | Frank Mosset, 83, longtime resident of Rapid City, SD, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at home.

A generous and kind man, Frank will be deeply missed by his special friend, June; his children, Charles (Gerri) Mosset, Wade (Laura) Mosset, and Cynthia Mosset; grandchildren, Randi, Sarah, Joseph, Matthew; step grandchildren, Tucker and Jamie; great-grandchildren, Dominic and Greyson; siblings, Edward (Verna) Mosset and Geraldine Mosset; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Elizabeth and siblings, Charles and Roy.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, at Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Mesa. Visitation will occur prior to the memorial service from 9 to 11 am. Family and friends that cannot attend are invited to livestream the service at the following link: www.mariposagardens.com. Internment will occur at the Fort Meade National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD, at a later date.



Published by Rapid City Journal on Nov. 6, 2020.
