Theresa A. Casteel

RAPID CITY | Theresa Ann Casteel, 83, died Nov. 5, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis, with a 7 p.m. Rosary.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, at St. Martin's Chapel in Sturgis. Burial to follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel