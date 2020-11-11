Sharon M. Lewis

OMAHA, Neb. | Sharon Marie Lewis, 73, died on July 26, 2020, following a short battle with cancer.

Sharon (Derby) Lewis was born in Bemidji, Minnesota, to the late Wayne and Viola Derby. Sharon married Neil Lewis in Rapid City, SD, in 1977. Together, they worked on numerous business adventures. In 1986, they relocated to Scottsdale, AZ, where they continued their work with International Mergers and Acquisitions. They enjoyed the beauty of the desert, but Sharon forever missed the charm of the Black Hills.

She enjoyed gatherings with friends and family, playing mahjong, and filling those around her with laughter.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Neil Lewis of Milbank; sons, Troy (Mary) Smith of Omaha, Terry (Karen) Smith of Meadow Vista, CA, and stepchildren, Steve (Cherie) Lewis, Brad (Deb) Lewis, Lori (Randi) Dockter, and Karen Lewis Kayl. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Jenna and Eric Smith, and her 21 step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bonnie (Garen) Emrick and Donna (Tom) Phillips; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her twin sister, Shirley Thorson.