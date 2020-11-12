Helen R. Berndt

AVON | Helen R. Berndt was born June 24, 1925, near Perkins, SD, the ninth of 11 children born to Chester A. and Caroline (Peterson) Fitch. She died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at the Springfield Assisted Living Center in Springfield.

Helen attended Perkins Country School and graduated from Avon High School in 1944. She married Mike Berndt on Nov. 2, 1944 in Avon. She worked for the US Postal Service at both Nisland and Box Elder. She worked in the kitchen at the Belle Fourche Hospital and at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Helen will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Thankful for having shared her life are her daughter, Patsie (Doobie) Dupre of Box Elder, granddaughter, Dani Ellerton, grandson, Micheal Dupre, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Mike on Dec. 23, 1996; her son, Richard Berndt; and her 10 brothers and sisters.

Due to Covid-19, private graveside services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City.

Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.