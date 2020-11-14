Harris 'Bud' Olien

NEW UNDERWOOD | Harris "Bud" Olien, 92, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society Center in New Underwood.

Harris Reed Olien was born Feb. 29, 1928 in Bison, SD, to Harris and Celia (Fitzgerald) Olien. He attended school in Fairburn.

He entered the U.S. Navy in 1947, where he helped build airplanes. He was honorably discharged in June 1948.

He married Jo Ann Johnston on Feb. 28, 1950 in Miles City, MT. They moved to Rapid City. He was employed with Witte Beverage Distributing for 29 years. He then owned and operated the Pheasant Motel for a few years. He then was employed with First Gold in Deadwood for 20 years until he retired.

Bud was an avid bowler and attended bowling tournaments all over the United States with his family attending also. He was a long time member of the Elks Lodge.

Bud is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Olien of New Underwood; one son, Greg (Kim) Olien of Spearfish; three daughters, Audrey Olien of Rapid City, Debra (Thomas) Carter of Piedmont, and Peggy (Howdy) Hobernicht of Whitewood; seven grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Lois, Jean, and Joy

Visitation begins at 9 a.m., with funeral services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Everyone is asked to wear a face mask with social distancing.

Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.