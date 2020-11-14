Shirley Belgarde

DES MOINES, Iowa | It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Shirley Belgarde, formerly of Rapid City, SD. Shirley passed away Nov. 3, 2020, with her two daughters holding her hands as she crossed over.

Shirley was born Sept. 8, 1940, in Frankfurt, SD, the youngest daughter of George and Marcella Trone.

Shirley had many jobs over the years including waitress, bartender and working in sales. In the 70's, Shirley owned "The Prospecter Saloon" in north Rapid City and "The Prospector Sandwich Shop" in Hill City. Shirley loved to cook for other people and throw barbecues with family and friends. Shirley always had one of her furry kids in her arms (Foofie, Charlie, Reñí and Bear) and enjoyed making glass bead jewelry for family and friends. She loved go to "Ron's Cafe" to visit all of her friends and will be missed by all who knew her.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Tom) Budler of Norwalk, IA, and Melanie (Mike) Thesing of Rapid City, SD; three grandchildren, Michelle, Molly (Cal), and Mikey; two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and her beloved Bear. Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter, Dawn; son, Micheal; her parents, George and Marcella; and long-term companion, Charles Belgarde.