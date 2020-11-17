Donald L. Brickheimer

Donald L. Brickheimer, 88, died Nov. 14, 2020 at Avantara Care in Pierre.

Don was born July 8, 1932 to Joseph and Gladys Brickheimer in Wisconsin. He grew up in Athens, WI. Don was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Korea with the 223rd Infantry in 1953. He was a member of the Hermosa VFW.

He married wife Barbara in 1978. Don and Barb moved to Hermosa in 1981, where they have resided since. They have enjoyed life in the Black Hills. Don worked for Custer State Park, Ellsworth Air Force Base and retired from the South Dakota Department of Transportation in 1994, as an equipment operator and plow driver.

Don is survived by his wife, Barb;along with his six children who all reside in Wisconsin: Daniel (Linda) Brickheimer, Douglas Brickheimer, Denise (Wayne) Brickheimer-Stanek, Donna (Mike) Fahey, Deanna (Vic) Rotar, Dawn (Jim) McDonald; along with nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Don is also survived by six sisters, Delores, Mabel, Arlene, Joanne, Helen and Geraldine.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harry and Robert; and sisters, Beatrice and Margaret.

An inurnment will be held at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.