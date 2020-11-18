Ralph Fullington

MITCHELL | Ralph Fullington. 84, passed away on Nov. 5, 2020. Ralph was born Feb. 12, 1936, in Round Lake, WI, to Lloyd and Wilma (Behn) Fullington. He spent his childhood in Wisconsin and eventually joined the National Guard in 1954, serving for eight years. He married his wife, Kathryn, on July 12, 1958, and they ultimately moved to Rapid City, SD, in 1967.

Throughout his life, he had many passions, one of them being baseball. He grew up playing, primarily as a pitcher, but also continued to play throughout his adult life wherever he lived. In the early 2000's, he passed on his knowledge of the game as a coach through Little League and Pony League baseball.

Probably his biggest hobby, however, was hunting. He never missed an opportunity to go on a hunt. In the 1990's, he purchased property to create a hunting camp to make memories with his friends and family. Several people came to the camp throughout the decades, and he'd never miss an opportunity to reminisce on an old hunting adventure.

His other interests included cribbage (lots and lots of it), playing poker with his friends, and utilizing his sense of humor to joke around with anyone he encountered. If you were the victim of his jokes and constant ribbing, rest assured, you were in his good graces.

Ralph loved being a dad and grandpa and supported his family in whatever they set out to do. He also cared deeply about his friends and cherished the time he got to spend with them. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he impacted.

Just as an additional note, even if a full funeral service could be held, Ralph made it clear that there would be no luncheon. Here is the direct quote from him when he made funeral plans. "If I can't eat, nobody can." Even in death, his sense of humor is on display. This is one of the many reasons we will miss him dearly.

Ralph is survived by his daughter, Julie of Mitchell; grandchildren, Amber, Ryan, and Dustin of Rapid City; sister-in-law, Wanda Stone; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn; parents, Lloyd and Wilma; his brother, Bert; his sister, Evelyn Rutlen; father and mother-in-law, Furley and Mabel Stone; brothers-in-law, Richard Stone and Fritz Kruger; sisters-in-law, Betty Fullington and Nina Kruger; and nieces, Paulette and Juanita.

A private funeral service will be held due to the pandemic; however, a live stream will be available. The service will be held at 10 a.m. MST on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The live stream can be accessed by going to kirkfuneralhome.com and clicking on the live stream link. If you have any memories you'd like to share about Ralph or to send your condolences to the family, you can share them on his guestbook at Kirk Funeral Home's website.