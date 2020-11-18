Kenneth L. Kirkeby

RAPID CITY | Kenneth Lloyd Kirkeby, 84, passed away peacefully on Nov. 15, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children.

Ken was born on Feb. 29, 1936, to Hank and Mildred Kirkeby in where else but Paradise, North Dakota. He was the oldest of four children and took pride in being the big brother.

Ken was an entrepreneur from the start. At the age of 16, he joined a combining crew and left for Oklahoma. After a long summer, he returned to McIntosh, South Dakota to find that his family had moved without a forwarding address. He hitchhiked to town and was reunited with his family. Ken graduated from Timber Lake High School in 1954 and then married Helen Kraft. Together they welcomed five children: Randy, Beth, Pam, Mark, and Lynette. With a loan from his father-in-law he purchased Kirk's Giant Junction All American Standard Station (home of the $2.00 car wash) in Eagle Butte, South Dakota. He was always so proud to say that he graduated from Eagle Butte U! After selling the most tires in West River, his prize was being paired with a young man by the name of Larry Lewis who had sold the most tires in East River. Although an unlikely pairing, Ken and Larry hit it off. Larry convinced Ken to move to Rapid City and join him in the real estate business. Legend has it that Ken hooked up his family's mobile home to his Cadillac and moved the family to Rapid City.

Lewis and Kirkeby Real Estate was established in 1963. The firm had two employees -- Larry Lewis and Ken Kirkeby. Larry and Ken were very different personalities but it turned out to be magic! Larry was the details and numbers guy and Ken was the PR man. In their first year in business, the firm grossed $1.5 million in real estate transactions. Several years later, Ken brought Pat Hall into the partnership and the three of them were off to the races. They eventually purchased the franchise Coldwell-Banker and became the #1 real estate brokerage in town for several decades.

Ken married Sharon Gikling in 1964 and they welcomed two children, Michael and Sheree.

In 1978, along with partners, Ken purchased the iconic Alex Johnson Hotel. They undertook a major renovation and he was an integral part of the process.

He flourished in an era where business was done with a handshake and your word was stronger than any contract. His name was seen all over town from small single-family homes to some of the largest transactions in Rapid City. He also had vision as a developer. He saw opportunities for growth and he made them into a reality.

Through the years, Ken was not only a successful real estate broker but also devoted himself to helping the community. There is no one who rallied more for Rapid City than Ken. He served on many non-profit boards and quickly became President of most of them. These organizations included Black Hills Stock Show Foundation, Rapid City Defense Housing, Rapid City Economic Development, Rapid City Diplomats, Rapid City Chamber of Commerce, Youth and Family Services, Black Hills Home Builders, Black Hills Board Realtors, South Dakota Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors, and the Central States Fair. Some of his outstanding awards included the George Award, Black Hills Stock Show Silver Spur Award, Diplomat of the Year, Top Producing Realtor of the Year (too many years to count), and the Granite Award.

He loved horses, rodeos, and the spirit of the cowboy camaraderie. His time with the Western South Dakota Buckaroos, Custer Trail Riders, and the U.S. Marshall's Posse were among some of his fondest memories and where many of his longest standing friendships were made. He was known by his friends for having the cleanest tack and horses, even for taking his horses through the car wash.

In 2000, he married Vicky Overby. Ken and Vicky thought they found the partnership not many are fortunate to find. They shared a love for horses and enjoyed a 20-year marriage. They were blessed to travel all over the world including flying on the Concord to London and many other European cities. They purchased a condo in Rocky Point, Mexico, and spent time there relaxing and soaking up the sun.

There was no one more fun than Ken. He was typically the bartender and always the life of the party. He had a knack for making people feel welcome and special. He never met a stranger. If you were female, you can bet that Ken Kirkeby flirted with you.

Even in the end as he was battling Alzheimer's, he was trying to sell houses, organizing parties, and arranging meetings with his fellow friends at the Good Samaritan home. He never lost his sense of humor nor his zest for life. Our family is so very grateful that he knew all of us until the end. He has been recently described to his family as a Legend, Leader, Icon, and Mentor.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mildred Kirkeby; his father-in-law, Gehardt Overby; as well as his great-granddaughter, Madyson Elon Barbee who took his hand upon arrival in Heaven and said, Grandpa let me show you around!

Survivors include his wife, Vicky Kirkeby of Rapid City; children: Randal (Valarie) Kirkeby of Eagle River, Alaska, Elizabeth (Ted) Peiffer of Rapid City, Pamela (Keith) Carlyle of Rapid City, Mark (Sheryl) Kirkeby of Rapid City, Lynette Kirkeby and Brent Larson of Deadwood, Michael (Roxanne) Kirkeby of Rapid City, and Sheree (Beau) Hartwell of Scottsdale, Arizona; two stepchildren, Jill (Shawn) Lipp of Rapid City and Donovan Derrek of Rapid City; siblings, Lenny (Carol) Kirkeby of LaCanada, California, Larry Kirkeby of Haughton, Louisiana, and Susan (Frank) Beebe of Vorhees, New Jersey. Ken was dearly loved by his 23 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at Calvary Lutheran Church. A public live stream will be offered on the Kirk Funeral Home website. Please join us to celebrate his life by lining the sides of Sheridan Lake Road from Arrowhead Country Club to Mountain View Cemetery at 12 noon, as he makes his final trip.

Celebration of Life pending Spring/Summer 2021. It will be in true Ken Kirkeby fashion.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Ken Kirkeby Scholarship Fund with the Western South Dakota Buckaroos, Leadership Rapid City, and the Good Samaritan of New Underwood.

Condolences may be sent to 2600 Byrnwood Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702.

Family and friends may sign Ken's online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com