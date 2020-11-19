Daniel V. Brandt

RAPID CITY | Daniel Vernon Brandt, 70, passed away on Nov. 17, 2020.

Daniel Vernon Brandt was born in 1950 to Vernon and Bardena Brandt. He grew up on a farm in Agar, SD, where he learned to work hard. He graduated from Agar High School in 1969. While in high school, he played basketball and used to brag that he never took home a book for homework or to study.

After graduation he went to Presentation College in Aberdeen and graduated from the Radiologic Technology program. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and spent three years of the Vietnam War in Nuremberg, Germany shooting X-rays on the wounded servicemen that came to Germany for treatment. He worked for a few years at Fort Meade VAMC following an honorable discharge from his military service.

Realizing that he missed working outside, he attended and graduated from Watertown VoTech in their Carpenter program and let his perfectionist skills come to be displayed in his building talents.

He met his wife, Debra in 1978. They were married Sept. 4, 1979. They had two daughters, Holly and Michelle. After his Construction Company was dissolved, he began working for Collins Siding in Rapid City. Len would always tell him that he was the best siding applicator in the entire United States. He worked for Collins Siding until 2012, when he retired.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Debra; daughters, Holly Goodman (Nathan) and Michelle Brandt (Sean Jares) and grandchildren, Carson and Calla Goodman, and Bennett and Nolan Jares, all of Bozeman, MT. His mother, Bardena Brandt of Gettysburg, sister, Janice Badger of Aberdeen, brother, Paul Brandt of Agar and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by an older brother and his father.

Dan had requested no services but visitation will be from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial, with military honors will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.