JoAnn R. Piebenga

RAPID CITY | JoAnn Ruth Piebenga was called home to Heaven on July 16, 2020. She drew her last breath surrounded by her husband, Wayne, and her daughter, Kathy.

JoAnn was born on June 23, 1938 in Vinton, Iowa to Milo and Dorthea Offt. JoAnn grew up with loving parents and siblings who all helped around the farm at a young age.

After moving from Iowa to South Dakota, JoAnn spent her days as a Safeway checker. She worked at Safeway for 20 years and loved interacting with customers and coworkers who turned into life long friends throughout her years. After Safeway, JoAnn started her own business as the owner and operator of the Black Hawk Flea Market, which was a true passion for JoAnn.

JoAnn married the love of her life Wayne "Bingo" on Dec. 13, 1980. She loved Bingo with her entire heart and they loved doing so many things together including drives in the Black Hills to travelling around the country. Some of the places they visited were Central America, Belize, New Orleans, and Alaska. They also enjoyed going to auctions together.

JoAnn had two children, Kathryn (Lindstaedt) and Chelsea Doyen Thomas, and three grandchildren, Katie, JoAnn, Thomas. JoAnn loved taking trips to Nevada to see her son Chelsea and spending time with his family. JoAnn also loved travelling with her daughter, Kathy. They travelled to London, Paris, the Caribbean, and so many other places. However, her favorite trips were when they would make their annual trip to Denver to sew for a long weekend, working on Christmas presents.

JoAnn loved her family immensely, especially her beloved grandchildren. JoAnn loved visiting her grandchildren and made a point to do so often. She loved seeing Katie Doyen Thomas grow up and become an adult. JoAnn also loved seeing her grandson, Thomas (Lindstaedt), lead worship at church. She even got to see him give a sermon, which was so special to her. JoAnn also had a granddaughter named after her. She loved visiting her (JoAnn Wing) at college and cherished the times she got with her, especially when she was able to teach JoAnn her famous Chocolate Covered Cherry recipe. While JoAnn was in California she was fortunate to visit her Monterey grandchildren: Brady, Hudson, Finley and River Villarta.

JoAnn knew no stranger and talked to anyone around her, especially if they were wearing Iowa attire. She loved meeting people at the Boy's Club, where she volunteered every week. She was so proud of this volunteer position and loved supporting this organization. She also was a Grass Roots Member of Crazy Horse Memorial. JoAnn always said she hopes her grandchildren and great-grandchildren continue to see progress on this beautiful memorial. She was also a proud sponsor of St. Jude's, which she loved immensely.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Milo and Dorthea Offt; and sister, Jean Silhanek. She is survived by her beloved spouse, Wayne; daughter, Kathy (Lindstaedt); son, Chelsea Doyen Thomas; her siblings Joyce Ransom, Jim Offt, Janet Newton, and Judy Newton; and her beloved grandchildren: Thomas Lindstaedt, JoAnn Wing, Katie Doyen Thomas; and numerous step children and step grandchildren. She adored her family and will be greatly missed.

There was a private burial for JoAnn on July 20, at Mt. View Cemetery.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 5311 Sheridan Lake Road. Immediately following the service, there will be a time of fellowship, coffee, and cookies at JoAnn's gravesite.