Phyllis Pietz

MITCHELL | Phyllis (Jenks) Pietz, 76, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the Firesteel Nursing Home in Mitchell.

Phyllis was born on Oct. 29, 1944 at the Methodist Hospital in Mitchell to Emery and Fern (Plamp) Jenks. She attended school at the country school Lisbon 21 through 8th grade and graduated from Mitchell High School.

Phyllis enjoyed playing the piano and was very accomplished at it. She played for church services at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mitchell during her teen years. In the following years, Phyllis worked at Knodel Jewelry, Mitchell National Bank and the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce.

Phyllis married and had two daughters, Julie and Deborah. Julie married and had three children: Brittany, Drew and Brody. Deborah married and had a daughter, Loni.

Phyllis moved to Rapid City after a few years and remained there for several years to be near her daughters and grandchildren.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Brittany, Drew, Brody and Loni; three great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Marvin) Baumgartel; brother, Don (Marla); sister-in-law, Mary Jenks; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emery and Fern Jenks; daughters, Julie and Deborah; and brother, Ron.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for the Spring of 2021 in Rapid City.

