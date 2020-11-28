Dee Armstrong Whetsel

LOUISVILLE, Colo. | Dee Armstrong Whetsel died peacefully in hospice care with her husband Raleigh by her side. Her death followed three years of battling the devastating effects of a brain tumor.

Deidre Ann (Armstrong) Whetsel, 67, was born August 5, 1953 at Dakota Hospital in Vermillion, Clay County, South Dakota. She died on Oct. 19, 2020, at Balfour Retirement Community, Louisville, Colorado.

An online memorial service was for family was held on Nov. 14, 2020. A larger gathering will be arranged post-COVID to celebrate her life.

She is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Raleigh Whetsel; her siblings, Kathleen Joy (Robert) Marmet of Marshall, VA, Francis Michael (Patricia) Armstrong of Maskell, NE, Patricia Joan (Robert) Reinders of Reston, VA, David Brian Armstrong of Arizona, Riley Thomas Armstrong of Vermillion, SD, Robin Elizabeth (Bradley) Thorson of Mound, MN, and Sheila Jean Armstrong of Houston, TX; her sons, Charles Brenden (Cheryl) Whetsel of San Jose, CA, and Patrick Dustin (Melissa) Whetsel of Frederick, CO; her grandchildren, Dustin Thomas Stone, Darren Peter Fleegle, Malia Estella Whetsel Puentes, and Sofia Victoria Whetsel Puentes; her uncles, Robert (Mary Jo) Armstrong of Louisville, KY, and Clare Alexander Armstrong of Spearfish, SD; her Aunt, Martha Coucoules of Washington state; as well as many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and June Armstrong, and her siblings, Linda Carol Anderson and Doyle Glen Armstrong.

Dee was passionate about social justice well before the time she worked on McGovern's 1972 presidential campaign as a young college student, all the way until recent years when she wrote letters to newspapers in protest of bigotry and racism.

Always generous to a fault, Dee helped those who needed help, whether family, friend, or stranger. Everyone always received a kind word, a smile or a hug.

Deidre was a hard worker: as a girl at home and on the farm, as a musician and scholar, and also later when she held jobs for Northwestern Bell as a line worker in 1975 and then with USWEST, the State of Wyoming and a Colorado CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate). Dee was an avid reader and life-long learner, going on to earn a B.S. in Psychology after her sons were adults.

Her greatest joy, however, was investing her time and her love into her family, devoting herself to her enduring marriage to Raleigh, raising their two accomplished sons, counseling and encouraging their young grandsons, and playing with their little granddaughters. Deidre knew how to help all feel they were a precious part of her family, and she knew how to make her home, her garden, and her family celebrations. How to make everything -- beautiful.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a local food bank in memory of Deidre Whetsel.