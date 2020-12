Thomas 'TJ' Schmitz

SPEARFISH | Thomas Jay "TJ" Schmitz, 54, died Nov. 26, 2020.

A Funeral Vigil will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, at the church.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel