Carrol H. Lundin

PIEDMONT | Carrol H. Lundin, 86, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 26, 2020.

Hank proudly served with the U.S. Marine Corps in Korea from 1953-1955. He was honorably discharged in 1960.

He worked as a fireman (paramedic) in Long Beach, CA, for over 28 years. After retirement he earned his RN license.

Hank leaves behind his wife of 65 years, four sons, 10 grandchildren, and two brothers.

He was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church, joining Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church in Black Hawk in 1991.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, with Rev. Randy Sturzenbecher officiating. Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Military honors will be conducted by the Sturgis Volunteer Honor Guard and the United States Navy.

Friends and family can sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.