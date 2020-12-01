Marla K. Hoffman

FORT WORTH, Texas | Marla Kaye Hoffman (née Hieb), 67, passed away on Nov. 26, 2020 due to pancreatic cancer. She was born April 16, 1953 in Eureka, SD, to Walter and Ella Hieb (née Huber).

Marla was raised in Rapid City, SD, and Newcastle, WY. She graduated from Rapid City High School in 1971. She gave birth to her daughter, Jessica, in 1976. Her job took her to Texas in 1983, and in 1985 she began a 32-year career at American Airlines where she participated in the development of the first fully automated Food and Beverage system.

Upon her retirement, Marla was able to pursue her hobbies and interests with vigor. She was particularly fond of volunteering with the Bedford Library Friends where she named Volunteer of the Month and was nominated for Bedford Public Library Volunteer of the Year. She was a lover of books and was thrilled to have the time to read to her heart's content. She loved to spend time with her brother and sister, and traveled to England and Ireland with her daughter, to whom she was both a mother as well as a great friend. Marla had a wonderful ability to enjoy the small pleasures in life and laughed often. She was also a devoted grandmother to two grand-dogs whom she loved to spoil.

Marla is survived by her daughter, Jessica Hoffman of Mount Pleasant, MI; her sister and brother-in-law, Arlyce and Royal Gamber of Sparks, NV; her brother, Dennis Hieb of Ferndale, WA; her niece, Michelle Gamber; her nephew, Michael Gamber; and many beloved cousins and friends.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. CST on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 North Davis Drive, Arlington, TX. Marla was concerned about COVID and would understand that many cannot attend in person safely, so the service will be livestreamed on Facebook at https:/www.facebook.comooreFuneralHomeDFW A video of the service will be available there as well.