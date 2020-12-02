Kenneth W. Burnham

RAPID CITY | Kenneth Walter Burnham was born on Oct. 30, 1933, to Rollin and Margaret Burnham in Deadwood, the youngest of four children. Older sisters Dorothy, Marjorie, and Shirley, all preceded Ken at young ages from complications due to diabetes and multiple sclerosis.

Ken grew up in Spearfish, attended high school there, and graduated in 1951. He attended Yankton College for a year on a tennis scholarship. He later transferred to the University of South Dakota and graduated in 1955 with an Education degree. He later earned a Master's Degree in Counseling from Arizona State University. Ken was a natural athlete and loved playing baseball, tennis, and golf. He was also a naturally talented pianist and fortunate were the folks who got to hear him play.

He married Barbara Morris in 1955 and joined the U.S. Navy, where he served as a first lieutenant for five years. Ken and Barbara had four children: Mark, Paul, John, and Jamie. Ken was stationed aboard a mine sweeper during the Cuban Missile Crisis and spent several months near Cuba during this very tense and critical time in our history. For part of his Navy career, he was a Navy recruiter in the Chicago area before he was honorably discharged in 1962.

Ken began working in the Rapid City Area Schools in 1962 as a science teacher, teaching at North Junior High, South Junior High and eventually as a school counselor at West Junior High. He transferred to Stevens High School in 1974, where he was a counselor. He later served as assistant principal and finally as principal from 1984-1994.

Ken was loved and respected by teachers with whom he worked. He had an infectious sense of humor and people who worked with him loved the fact that he saw and believed the best of everyone.

He married Suzan Nolan in 1992 in Barbados. Ken and Suzan enjoyed golf, camping, traveling, and being with friends. They loved experiencing new adventures with each other. Sam, and later Max, were their beloved Cocker Spaniels who traveled with them everywhere they went.

Ken played baritone with the New Horizons Band, and in the Municipal Band for many years after his retirement in 1994. Most of Ken's retirement days were spent on the golf course, competing with his "Stone Group" and relishing in the comradery. He also delivered Meals on Wheels for 10 years and his natural friendliness and caring demeanor brought joy to the people on his route.

All of us who knew and loved Ken will remember his smile, his humor, and his natural kindness to others. He was loved and respected by many. He left a mark on our world.

Surviving him is his wife, Suzan Nolan; his former wife, Barbara Burnham; his four children: Mark (Las Vegas), Paul (Rapid City), John (Tucson) and Jamie (Hill City); his grandchildren: Tyler, Allison, and Tatum Henderson, Sheridan and Lindsay Browning, Sean and Ava Burnham; and several nieces and nephews.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, niece Jana Ott, and nephew Steve Musser.

He will be interred at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the New Horizons Band.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring, when it is safe to gather. Ken would love it that friends and family gather to laugh and tell stories in his honor.

