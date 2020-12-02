Marshall C. Miller

RAPID CITY | Marshall C. Miller Sr., 93, a third-generation professional photographer and longtime Pierre businessman, died on Nov. 26, 2020 at Monument Health Hospice House in Rapid City.

In 2018, Marshall and his wife Merrie – married for 67 years – moved from Pierre to the Peaceful Pines Independent Living community. He passed away after being injured in a fall at home.

Marshall was born March 17, 1927, in Pierre to Richard and Inez Miller. After Inez passed away in 1928 Richard married Grace Bunch in 1930, who raised Marshall and his sister Dixie. He lived in Pierre for more than 90 years where he was active in community and church activities. He graduated from Pierre Senior High School in 1945, then served in the U.S. Army until 1947. Marshall liked to quip that Germany surrendered shortly after he enlisted.

Marshall attended the University of South Dakota for two years and was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He graduated from the Progressive School of Photography in New Haven, Conn., before joining Millers Studio, the business started by his father on Pierre's downtown main street, Pierre Street. After Richard's retirement, Marshall owned and operated the business until his retirement in 1995.

Marshall was a South Dakota Professional Photographers' Association board member from 1960 to 1965 and served as the organization's president from 1965 to 1966. His portraits won numerous awards in SDPPA competitions.

During his years as a photographer, he recorded many historic events in South Dakota's capital city, such as the great Missouri River Flood of 1952, the construction of the Oahe Dam and President John F. Kennedy's dedication of the dam in 1962. Nearly every legislative session, Millers Studio took photos of legislators to create a large composite of its members.

Marshall took family pictures, senior portraits and wedding photos for generations of residents in Pierre and the surrounding area. Budding and serious photographers alike sought his advice on purchasing cameras and equipment.

Although Marshall's father once predicted that color photography would never catch on, Millers Studio introduced 24-hour color film processing to the town during the 1960s – a service usually found only in large cities.

Marshall married high school teacher Merrie Swanson on June 29, 1953, in Highmore, SD. Merrie was initially attracted by his good looks and sense of humor. But after observing him photograph a family in the studio and seeing how good he was with children, she decided he was the man for her. They raised three children and took very seriously the "til death do us part" meaning of their wedding vows.

Marshall inherited his father's passion for music and was an avid saxophonist, performing in an Army swing band, marching in the Pierre Kilties band and playing in the Pierre City Band throughout the 1960s and 70s.

At the time Marshall left Pierre, he was the oldest member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, the church in which he was baptized and raised. He was a fixture in the church choir for more than six decades, singing tenor and pulling pranks on choir members.

As a businessman, Marshall served as a Chamber of Commerce board member and committee chair. For several decades, he was a regular member of the Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club and served as music director during weekly meetings. He was a past president of the organization and was recognized as Outstanding Young Rotarian, Rotarian of the Year and as a Paul Harris Fellow.

Marshall is survived by his wife Merrie, Rapid City; sister, Marilyn Hale, Omaha, NE; brother, Richard (Arlene) Miller, Pierre; son, Marshall (Audrey) Miller, Piedmont; son, Patrick (Joan) Miller, Grand Forks, ND; daughter, Merrilee Miller (Shelly Blank), Rapid City; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard and stepmother, Grace, and his sisters, Dixie Cannon of Fort Dodge, IA, and Sandra Miller of Rapid City.

Services will be at 1 p.m. CST on Friday, Dec. 4, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre.