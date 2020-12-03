Kenneth A. Fairbrother

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa | Kenneth A. Fairbrother age 63, of Missouri Valley, Iowa passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Ken is survived by his wife Sandy, son Brock and daughter in-law Jenna, two beautiful granddaughters McKenna and Johnna, brother Chuck, sisters Jeannie and Zana, and several cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Visitation services will be held Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Missouri Valley Christian Church in Missouri Valley, Iowa.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Lincoln, NE at 2:00 p.m.. We will all meet at Gate 2 at the Cemetery.

The family requests that anyone who attends wear a mask and maintain social distance. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you feed a homeless person or help someone in need.

For more information look on Hennesseyonline.com

Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley, Iowa (hennesseyonline.com)