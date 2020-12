Norma L. Halbert

CUSTER | Norma Lucia Halbert, 64, died Dec. 2, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at The Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Hill City. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.