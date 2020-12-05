Betty M. Reznicek

RAPID CITY | Betty M. Reznicek, 87, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Monument Health Hospital.

She was born on Feb. 19, 1933 in Hettinger, ND, to Arthur and Edith (Hard) Horejs.

Betty married Robert Reznicek on May 16, 1977 in Deadwood.

She graduated with a BS in Nursing in 1984 and began her career as a registered nurse at Regional Hospital. After retiring from the hospital, Betty worked at Box Elder Job Corps as a nurse part time.

She is survived by her husband, Bob, Rapid City; her sons, Scott (Myra) Stalder, California, Dale Stalder, Deadwood and Shawn Colette) Stalder, Rapid City; her daughter, Robbin Reznicek, Rapid City; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Gary in 2019, and three brothers.

A memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2021 with inurnment of her ashes at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.