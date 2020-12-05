Kelly J. Lhotak

BOX ELDER | Kelly Jean Lhotak, daughter of the late Jerry Ulberg and Lois Ulberg, was born April 29, 1964 in Sioux City, IA. She was moved to Los Angeles, CA, and then was raised in San Diego, CA. She was a Job's Daughter and became Honored Queen of her bethel. She was a member of St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church. She was a graduate of Patrick Henry High School. She had many, many friends and was adored by all who knew her.

She was first married to Joseph Avvampato in 1986 and had two children. She was then married to Steven Lhotak in 2013 until her passing.

Kelly was an active business woman during her life and also held many interesting titles. She was well-respected in her community for her knowledge, skills and rapport with everyone she met and worked with. She owned and operated construction and excavation companies, held her broker's license and did property management, owned and operated a storage unit facility and spent 15 of her formative years working at Nordstroms. Her favorite job of all was her first job working at the San Diego Zoo as a balloon girl.

She loved her children and grandchildren more than anything in the world. Her top priority was being a good mother and grandmother. She also loved animals and was devoted to her dog, a corgi named Nahla Jean. She loved to travel, sing, dance, eat good food and enjoy the magic of the world around her.

She was known by all as a "fixer"; she could solve almost any problem. She was relied on and loved by many people throughout her life due to her honesty and selflessness. She could find the good in any person. She was truly a remarkable human being and the absence of her presence now is felt by many across the world.

Kelly departed this life at her home, surrounded by love and her family on Nov. 20, 2020 after a fiercely fought battle with lymphoma.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her husband, Steven Lhotak of Wagner; children, Gillian Farrell and Anthony Avvampato of Rapid City; her son-in-law, Sean Farrell of Lawton, OK; her daughter-in-law, Tawny Thomas of Rapid City; her stepchildren, Dillon Lhotak, Garrison Lhotak, Devon Lhotak and Haley Lhotak of Rapid City; her three grandsons, Kellan Farrell, Cohen Avvampato and Bensen Avvampato of Rapid City; her birth mother, Constance Banks of Sioux Falls; her birth father, Dennis Fowlds of Tea, and his wife Kathy Fowlds; her siblings, Laurie James, Lynne Koppinger, John Lickiss, Brian Fowlds and Jeanine Mechels along with their spouses and children; as well as a multitude of devoted and loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no funeral service at this time, but rather a Celebration of Life will occur in the Summer of 2021 at her home.

In lieu of flowers. please make donations to the Oglala Pet Project, 19980 BIA 2, Kyle, SD 57752 of the San Diego Humane Society, 5500 Gaines Street, San Diego, CA 92110.

To Remember Me

"The day will come when my body will lie upon a white sheet neatly tucked under four corners of a mattress located in a hospital busily occupied with the living and dying. At a certain moment a doctor will determine that my brain has ceased to function in that, and for all intents and purposes, my life has stopped.

When that happens, do not attempt to instill artificial life into my body by the use of a machine. And don't call this my deathbed be called the bed of life, and let my body be taken from it to help others fuller lives.

Give my sight to the man who has never seen a sunrise, a baby's face or the love in the eyes of a woman.

Give my heart to a person whose own heart has caused nothing but endless days of pain.

Give my blood to the teenager who is pulled from the wreckage of his car, so that he might live to see his grandchildren play.

Give my kidneys to one who depends on a machine to exist from week to week.

Take my bones, every muscle, every fiber and nerve in my body and find a way to make a crippled child walk.

Explore every corner of my brain, take my cells if necessary, and let them grow so, someday, a speechless boy will shout at the crack of a bat and a deaf girl will hear the sound of rain against her window.

Burn what is left of me and scatter my ashes to the winds to help the flowers grow.

If you must bury something let it be my faults, my weaknesses and all my prejudice against my fellow man.

Give my sins to the devil.

Give my soul to God.

If by chance, you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs you.

If you do all that I have asked, I will live forever."