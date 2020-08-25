Beverly A. Peterson

RAPID CITY | Beverly Ann Peterson, 82, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at home.

Beverly was born June 14, 1938, in Mobridge to Herman and Gertrude Mecklenburg of Selby. She grew up in Selby and was active in church, music, sewing and 4-H. After graduating from high school, Beverly earned her A.D. in Education at Northern State University and taught for two years in the Aberdeen Public Schools. In 1960, she moved to Great Falls, MT, where she married Robert Peterson and gave birth to her only daughter, Roxanne, in 1962.

After divorcing and completing her B.S. in 1967, Beverly moved to Rapid City, where she began teaching and received her M.S.in Education in 1978. She enjoyed a rewarding 33-year career teaching elementary music and special education at 10 Rapid City Schools, including Grandview, Bergquist, Jefferson, Canyon Lake, Beadle, Black Hawk, Knollwood, Garfield, Lincoln and Wilson; and served as Coordinator of Elementary Music for eight years when she retired in 2000. Beverly was a mentor and advocate for her students and shared her love of music with generations of Rapid City families. She especially loved conducting the annual Christmas programs and Christmas caroling with her students, and always had hugs and encouragement for her extended family of students. Later, she was an adjunct instructor in music education at Black Hills State University and Augustana College, and conducted music education workshops in SD, NE, and KY. She served as founding president of the Black Hills Orff-Schulwerk Association from 1984-88, and again from 1998-2000. She served as the State Chairperson for Elementary Music and for Special Learners and was presented the SDMEA Distinguished Service to Music Award in 2007.

An avid "horse" enthusiast, during the summers, Beverly enjoyed travelling with her friends and daughter to horse shows locally and in surrounding states, as a member of the West River Appaloosa Club and 4-H leader of the 71 Riding Club of Sturgis in the 1970's. Beverly actively promoted the Central States Fair and served as President in 1982.

After her retirement, in 2000, Beverly volunteered for the Rapid City Regional Health Auxiliary for years and was an active member and contributor to the Black Hills Quilters Guild. Beverly had a true gift for style, design, and precision. Her unique quilted chairs will long be remembered for their artistry along with her other prized quilts for which she won many awards.

A sharp-dressed woman of style and class, with a keen wit and sparkle in her eye, Beverly contributed to the Rapid City community and grew the capabilities of Rapid City youth with courage and strength, a strong sense of honor, quality of character and true kindness and care for others.

Beverly thoroughly enjoyed her busy calendar of regular get-togethers with her beloved music teacher and quilting friends and was a generous supporter of many community projects and charitable events benefiting Rapid City Hospice House, Project Warmth, and Working Against Violence. In addition to her passion for quilting in later years, Beverly loved spending time first with her Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Lady and then Piper Star, as well as visits to Big Sky, MT, travelling to bucket-list destinations, growing her patio garden and shopping with her daughter in Hill City. Beverly was an avid rodeo, tennis, and Denver Broncos fan, and a strong political supporter.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Roxanne Hoffner of Aurora, CO; brother, and sister-in-law, Dennis and Sandi Mecklenburg of Big Sky, MT; niece, Leah Moberg, and nephew, Jeffrey Mecklenburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her granddaughter, Lindsay Hoffner, and uncles and aunts.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date. The family requests any donations be made on Beverly's behalf to Project Warmth or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Please access Beverly's memorial page and guestbook at osheimschmidt.com to view and share fond memories.