Jean Schubauer

BLACK HAWK | Jean Schubauer died peacefully and surrounded by her family on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Rapid City Regional Hospice House after a five-year battle with ovarian cancer.

Jean Marie Schubauer, daughter of Gilbert and Lois (Bruinsma) Moller, was born Oct. 22, 1957, in Mitchell. She graduated from Stickney High School and attended technical school in Mitchell. She moved to Rapid City in 1981. Through mutual friends Jean was introduced to Duane Schubauer in Rapid City, where they fell in love and were married on May 11, 1985. They have one son, Tyler, and one daughter, Dana. Jean was so proud of both her children and loved them deeply. Jean was a secretary at law offices in Mitchell and Rapid City for more than 43 years and had been employed at DeMersseman Jensen Law Office in Rapid City for the past 33 years.

Jean enjoyed camping, kayaking, planting flowers, gardening and cooking. Her favorite time of the year was summer. She thrived on and drew energy from the sun. One of her favorite things to do was float down the Niobrara River with family and friends. She called it a mini-retreat. Jean also loved spending time on her back deck with family and friends, and treasured recent years with Duane and their adult children making lasting memories. Jean also loved getting to welcome her new grandson, Connor, to the family and the precious time she had getting to know him. Jean was a member of Our Lady of the Black Hills in Piedmont.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by husband, Duane; son, Tyler (Kathy) Schubauer (grandson Connor) of Omaha, NE; and daughter, Dana (Dean Hanson) Schubauer of Spearfish. She is also survived by her brother, Barry (Jean) Moller of Stickney, SD; sister, LeAnne (Larry) Fosdick of Sioux Falls; sister Pam (Larry) Goldammer of Billings, MT; and brother, Dan (Joann) Moller of Stickney; as well as 11 nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4-5:30 p.m. today at Our Lady of the Black Hills in Piedmont, with prayer service beginning at 5:30 pm.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Our Lady of the Black Hills followed by a private family lunch and burial.