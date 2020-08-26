Susan D. Willard

RAPID CITY | Susan D. Willard, 70, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Monument Health in Rapid City.

Susan was born May 18, 1949 in Renton, WA, to William and Shirley Peterson. Susan graduated from Renton Senior High School, Class of 1967.

On Feb. 11, 1971 she married William Willard. They would remain together until his passing in 2009.

Susan was a clerk at Nash Finch in Rapid City for 26 years before retiring. Throughout her life she enjoyed gardening and camping in the beautiful Black Hills. Quilting and crocheting were also crafts she enjoyed, and she made afghans for everyone in her family. Susan also loved to read. Another of Susan's loves were cats and she was lovingly known as the "Crazy Cat Lady."

Susan is survived by three children, Billie Jean, Jason, and Kathleen. She is also survived by two brothers, Arthur and Tommy; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Kirk Funeral Home, with a gathering of family and friends beginning at noon at the Moose Lodge.