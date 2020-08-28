BELLEVUE, Wash. | Donna Francys Riedinger passed away on Aug. 21, 2020. She was 93 years, 10 months and 6 days old.



She was born in Faith, South Dakota on October 15, 1926, daughter of Leo and Minna (Nemec) Kelly. She graduated from Faith High School in 1944, studied bookkeeping at Chillicothe Business College in Missouri, and worked for a year in California before returning to South Dakota. On June 24, 1949 she married Lawrence Riedinger at the old Hisega Lodge. The couple lived in Faith, Huron, Rapid City, and Aberdeen before settling in Omaha, Nebraska in 1960 where Donna worked first for Seldin Homes and later for KOIL radio. In retirement, Donna and Larry returned to Rapid City, spending winters in the Phoenix area.



Donna was a member of Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, Eastern Star, and the Germans from Russian Heritage Society. She loved butterflies, RV road trips and visiting friends and family. She was interested in crafts of all kinds, especially making beaded jewelry and decorative items.



Donna was preceded in death by her husband, her sister Vallière Anne Puk, and her brother Robert Van Kelly. She is survived by two children, Jerry Riedinger and his wife Peggy, Bellevue, WA, and Lonna Jean Riedinger, North Oaks, MN, granddaughter, Jennie Riedinger, Woodinville, WA, granddaughter Abigail Muzila and her husband Eddie, Mesa, AZ, great grandson Lincoln Muzila, Mesa, AZ, sister-in-law Clarilyn Riedinger, Steele, ND, nephew Dick Puk and his wife Donna, Carlsbad, CA, niece Holly Jett and her husband Victor, Robbinsdale, MN, niece Kari Johnson and her husband Roger, Rushville, NE, niece Kathi Murray, Breckenridge, MN.



Inurnment will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City.

Published by Rapid City Journal on Aug. 28, 2020.