Lucille H. Stoll

PIEDMONT | Lucille Heeren Stoll died Aug. 27, 2020 from natural causes.

Lucy was born June 24, 1926 in Waubay. After high school, she worked in Minneapolis then had a career as an AT&T/Bell Telephone operator in San Francisco and Rapid City.

She was married to Rudolph Stoll of Piedmont and is survived by her son, Koby and his family.

For a biography, please see Behrens-Wilson website.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, at Piedmont Cemetery, followed by coffee, cake and condolences at 2:45 p.m. at the Piedmont Legion.

Memorial donations can be given to the Piedmont American Legion Auxiliary in lieu of flowers.