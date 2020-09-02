Anna Jean McKee

STURGIS | Anna Jean McKee passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 in Sturgis, surrounded by her loving family members. While her first name was Anna, she was called Jean by her family and friends.

Jean was born December 31, 1926 to Vere and Maymie Hutchens on the family farm near Wood, South Dakota. She had four siblings: James, Ruby, Anita and Betty.

Jean graduated from Wood High School in 1944 and after graduation, she attended a six-week teaching course. She later returned to Black Hills State to continue her education and received her bachelor's degree in 1973. Jean taught for more than 40 years in rural schools and ended her career with the Meade County School District. Jean's family was recognized by Black Hills State as the Legacy Family in 2016.

Jean married Robert (Bob) McKee on Sept. 30, 1947 in York, Nebraska and the two remained happily married until Bob passed in January, 1982. To this union were born two sons (Robert and Kenneth) and two daughters (Connie and Joyce).

Jean loved her family and was a wonderful mother. She always hosted a big celebration for all holidays, birthdays, and anniversaries. Jean devoted herself to her family and she attended every activity that her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated in. Jean enjoyed many activities including traveling and painting. Jean was a member of the Black Hills Art Association, Eastern Star, and Black Hills Retired Teachers.

Jean was preceded in death by her Father and Mother, her husband Bob McKee, her brother James Hutchens and sister-in-law Maxine Hutchens, her sister Ruby Oakley, and daughter-in-law Geraldine McKee. She leaves behind, to treasure her memory, her sons Bill (Cherie) and Ken, her daughters Connie (Steve) Sulzbach and Joyce (Dick) Schieffer, her sisters Anita (Dale) Becker and Betty Glazer, her brother-in-law Bill Oakley, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 3, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. The family requests any donations be made on Jean's behalf to the Black Hills Art Association, Sturgis Hospice, or Meals on Wheels.