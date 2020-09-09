Philip 'Flip' Maslack

RAPID CITY | Philip Paul "Flip" Maslack, 87, died peacefully at Fort Meade VA Medical Center near Sturgis on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

Flip was born May 1, 1933, in Poultney, Vermont, the youngest son of Slovakian immigrants, Mikolas and Pauline Maslack. Flip had eight brothers and sisters.

He was predeceased in death by his son, Paul J. Maslack and grandsons, Jon J. Smits and Shawn M.C. Maslack.

Flip is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Shirley Harrison; two sons, Shawn Maslack of Rapid City and Brian Maslack of Huron; four daughters, Patricia Gifford of Bremerton, WA, Pamela Shorter of Rapid City, Peggy Smits of Rapid City, and Beth Mayer of Minot, ND. He is also survived by two siblings, Frank Maslack of Poultney, VT, and Pauline McNutt of Ancaster, Ontario. Additional survivors include 20 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

He entered the U.S. Air Force on Feb. 12, 1954 and was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base. He then lived in Casablanca, Morocco and back at EAFB until he was called to serve in the Vietnam War in June 1966. His next assignment took him to the land of tulips in the Netherlands. Flip moved back to Rapid City following his 1974 retirement. He drove semi for the next 19 years while taking other jobs to keep busy.

He loved to attend his church, travel and play cribbage.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. today at St. Therese, the Little Flower Catholic Church, 532 Adams St.