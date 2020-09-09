Ardelle L. McPherson

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. | Ardelle L McPherson, 89, died peacefully with her children by her side on September 1, 2020 at her home in Oro Valley, AZ.

Ardelle was born at home in Willow Lake, SD on May 2, 1931 as the youngest of three children of Emma and Peter Meyer. She attended school and graduated from Willow Lake High School at age 17.

Ardelle attended Huron College, Huron SD and after six weeks, she returned to teach rural school for 3 years in Willow Lake and assist her parents on their farm. On returning to Huron College, she met and married Daniel W. McPherson in 1953, and they both graduated from college in 1957. Ardelle and Dan had two children, Lorrane and Daniel.

Ardelle had a passion for teaching. She taught in Huron for three years, moving to Irwin, SD, then to Clear Lake, SD, and finally to Sheldon, IA, where they made their home until 1975. Moving then to Chadron, NE, Pierre, SD, and Kearney, NE, Ardelle continued to teach, mostly middle school students. When asked about teaching that age, she often remarked "Somebody has got to love them!" Ardelle and Dan retired in 1991 and moved to Custer, SD.

Ardelle was active in the church, most recently the Custer Lutheran Church, was a member of P.E.O., and loved to cook, garden, entertain and research family genealogy. Ardelle enjoyed having friends visit and being a tour guide to the Black Hills. As a couple, Dan and Ardelle delighted in searching out antiques and filled their home with their many finds. Ardelle relished showing off many antique dishes and furniture. After Dan died in 2006, Ardelle continued to live in Custer until 2015 when she moved to the Tucson, AZ area to be closer to her daughter. Ardelle made her home at Desert Springs Retirement Community.

Ardelle is lovingly remembered by her daughter Lorrane McPherson (Bruce Fulton), Tucson, AZ; her son Daniel McPherson (Debra), Bismarck, ND; granddaughters Makenzie Atherton (Nathan) and great-grandson Leon, Grand Forks, ND; Morgan McPherson (Evan LaBrant), Lincoln, NE; and Madison McPherson, Bismarck, ND. Ardelle also leaves a number of cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends with whom she maintained close contact over the years.

A memorial service will be planned in the Custer area for a future date. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Custer Lutheran Church in Custer, SD or the Custer Senior Center, Custer SD.