Verbena McMath

LINCOLN, Neb. | Verbena McMath, 79, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Lincoln, surrounded by her family. She was born July 14, 1941, in Wewoka, OK, to Henry and Elizabeth Johnson.

Verbena graduated from Wewoka High School in 1960 and began her career by graduating from McKennan Hospital School of Nursing in South Dakota. She enjoyed a long career in nursing and retired in 2001 from Sioux San Hospital/ Indian Health Services in Rapid City. She enjoyed traveling with friends, spending time with her family, bowling, crocheting, gardening, watching her favorite college team, the OU Sooners, and pro football team, the Green Bay Packers, and taking care of people.

Verbena began her Christian life attending Hilltop Indian Presbyterian Church in her hometown. She was a member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Rapid City, SD, where she cherished her time with the fellow parishioners and their families.

Verbena was proud of her Native American heritage that consisted of the Seminole, Creek, and Hopi tribes. She was enrolled with The Seminole Nation of Oklahoma and member of the Nurcup Harjo Band.

Survivors include her son, Shawn (Lisa) McMath of Lincoln; grandchildren, Jackson McMath, Raven McMath, Malik McMath and Asia Willis; great-grandchildren, Sonja and Derius; sisters, Margaret Levi of Oklahoma City, OK, and Diana (Fred) Hallock of Yukon, OK; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Sonja McMath; two brothers, Vern and Donnie Johnson; and her former husband, Roger McMath.

Visitation will be from 2 o 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

A private family service will be held on Monday, Sept. 14, with a live stream available at 10 a.m.