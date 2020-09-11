Kathleen Walsh

SIOUX FALLS | Kathleen Walsh, a five-year resident of Sioux Falls, and formerly of Rapid City, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, from breast cancer. She slipped away peacefully at her home with her family by her side. She was 77 years young.

Kathleen is survived by her children: Leon P. Mack (Carleen) and their children Cameron, Shawn, Seth, Caleb, and Noelle; Marc R. Mack (Michelle) and their children Aleigha, Ashlynn, Austin, Aaron, Alex, Arica, Aydan, Aspen, Autumn, Ava and Addison; Bartley T. Mack (Rosemary) and his daughters Alexis and Kylie, and their children McKenzie, Isabella and Landan; Bruce W. Mack (Vangie) and their children Avere, Brant and Brason; Gerard J. Mack (Jennifer) and their children Lauren, Morgan and Steven; Miriam R. Mack O'Connor (Edward) and their children Meghan, Katie, Shannon, McKayla, Chase, Erin and Ellie; Donny R. Strand (Jessica) and their children Donny and Olive; 36 grandchildren (noted above); 20 great-grandchildren; brother, John Kelly Hughes; sister, Jane Walsh and niece, Heidi Brink-Malbrough.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. CDT today at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st St., Sioux Falls.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3900 S. Fairhall Ave., Sioux Falls.

Memorial donations may be sent to: Bethany Christian Services, PO Box 294, 901 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49501-0294, Attn: Donor Records - Adoption Services (800-238-4269) https:/bethany.org/get-involvedonate

Dougherty Hospice House, 4509 Prince of Peace Place, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 (605-322-7705) (https:/www.avera.org/support/

(www.millerfh.com)