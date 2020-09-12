Menu
Dennis Soule Sr.

HILL CITY | Dennis Ray Soule Sr., 70, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

He was born April 4, 1950 in Rapid City. Dennis was a U.S. Marine Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. After his service, he was a commercial painter. Dennis' greatest joy was riding his Harley. Denny was known for many things in life. He was a soldier, a brother, father and even an outlaw cowboy. Denny was one of a kind.

He is survived by six children, Tina, Scott, Jami, Dennis Jr., Cassie, and Shandi; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sandra in Summerfield, FL, and Janice in Hill City; four brothers, Michael (Sharon), Weirsdale, FL, Terry (Maria), Goose Creek, SC, Donald (Meaghin), Ocala, FL, and Thomas (Sue), Corfu, NY; as well as and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Soule and Vivian Underwood and a brother, James Paul Underwood.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
