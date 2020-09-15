Pauline Guffey

RAPID CITY | Pauline Guffey was born Sept. 7, 1933 in Rapid City, the fourth of five children to Fritz & Kathryn Kammerer. She died peacefully in her sleep in her home of 59 years on Sept. 10, 2020, just three days after her 87th birthday.

Pauline was raised on the family ranch doing her share of the chores, sewing, participating in 4-H. Upon graduation from Rapid City High School, she worked as a secretary for American National Bank.

In March 1956, a mutual friend set up a blind date with, what turned out to be her future husband Dwight. While working for a Patent Attorney in Denver, Dwight and Pauline kept in contact and were eventually married in Las Vegas in the Fall of 1958. To this union four children were born: Brett, Diane, Todd, and Scott.

Pauline was primarily a stay-at-home mom, and was the anchor of the family when Dwight decided to start American State Bank in 1972.

In the late 70's, Pauline, along with sister-in-law Shirley, owned and operated a jewelry store called Turquoise Treasures.

Great times were spent with friends and family at their cabins at Angostura, and later Sheridan Lake.

Known by her family to be the host for all the birthday celebrations, she always made the dinner and birthday cake, unless she was scheduled to work at the Indians in Keystone (can never miss work, what could they do without me?). Holidays were always spent at Pauline's home including the annual 4th of July BBQ, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

Pauline will always be remembered for her hospitality, friendship, and homemade cooking.

She will be forever loved and immensely missed by her son, Brett Guffey, daughter, Diane and Marty Wilcox, and son, Scott and Jamie Guffey, all of Rapid City; grandchildren Ashley Byrd & Partner Ryan Brink, Jessi Byrd, and Harper & Hayden; and, great-grandchildren Elsie, Oscar, and Hudson; plus several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight; son, Todd; her parents, Fritz and Kathryn; sisters, Pat and Clarence Roth, Lianne and Don Bechand, Lorraine Kammerer; and brother, Lefty and Shirley Kammerer.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at Our Lady of the Black Hills in Piedmont. Internment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.