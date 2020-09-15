Menu
Search
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Norma Henderson

Norma Henderson

RAPID CITY | Norma Henderson passed peacefully at 96 years on Nov. 17, 2019. She was born April 10, 1923, in Madison WI.

She joined the U.S. Navy as a nurse in WWII, with good intentions of a permanent career. However, on a military base in CA, Navy medic Richard Henderson, upon seeing a beautiful young woman in uniform walk through the door, told his buddy "That's the woman I'm going to marry!" They settled in the San Fernando Valley, and Richard joined the L.A.P.D. They raised four daughters and were happily married for 24 years until Richard passed in 1973.

Norma's talent for art made her a prolific painter, entering her work in shows, winning many awards for her art. She also won awards for her golf game, continuing to play until she was 90.

Norma eventually moved to Rapid City for 26 very happy years.

Private services will be held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Online condolences can be left at osheimschmidt.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
September 15, 2020